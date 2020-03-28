News4 Shooting Investigation Generic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old injured on Murfreesboro Road.

Police say the victim was at home with three other family members when bullets came into the home from outside. The victim was hit in the leg and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

No suspect information is known at this time and the motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Police also found several shell casings outside the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

 

