ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) -- An eight-year-old girl escaped with only minor injuries after a bullet flew through her family's home in Antioch and grazed her ear on Saturday night.
The incident occurred at a residence on Volunteer Drive just before 11 p.m.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept. said the parents at the residence heard a loud boom outside and then discovered bullet holes in the kitchen.
After investigating, police determined that the bullet came from outside the home, flew through the oven and then the front and back of the refrigerator in the kitchen, and then through the wall into the child's bedroom.
The eight-year-old girl was grazed by either the bullet or flying debris. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.
Detectives believe the shooting was not targeted, but random, and were unable to identify any possible suspects at this time.
