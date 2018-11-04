NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital after police said she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in North Nashville.
Metro Nashville Police Dept. officers responded to Skyline Medical Center just before 2 a.m. where the victim was taken in a personal car.
Officials said they received a report of shots fired in the area earlier that night but were unable to find a patient.
The victim's friend told police that they were hanging out in the parking lot of a strip mall on Ewing Drive in north Nashville when the girl was shot in the stomach.
After a preliminary investigation, Metro detectives believe the girl was caught in the crossfire of a shooting between the occupants of a stolen Honda Civic white Mercedes SUV that fled the scene.
The victim is still being treated at Skyline Medical Center where she remains in critical but stable condition.
Detectives continue to follow leads as they work to identify the persons who were shooting. Anyone with information about them is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
