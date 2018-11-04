NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was shot at a popular hot chicken restaurant in Nashville, according to police.
Metro Nashville Police Dept. officers responded to Skyline Medical Center just before 2 a.m. where the victim was taken in a personal car.
The victim's friend told police that the girl was shot in the stomach at Prince's Chicken on Ewing Drive in north Nashville.
Officials said they received a report of shots fired in the area earlier that night but were unable to find a patient.
Now, officers have identified the crime scene and are processing it for evidence.
Information on a suspect or possible motive has not been released.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.