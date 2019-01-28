HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Authorities say a child is dead after a house fire in Hickman County early Monday morning.
The Hickman County Fire Department says the fire began around 2:30 a.m. on Wrigley Road.
Chief Toby Warren confirmed with News4 that a 6-year-old girl died in the fire.
Authorities say there were three children and two adults inside the home at the time of the fire.
The other four members of the family were able to get out of the burning home.
According to the fire department, the fire is out.
Police say an adult female was flown from the scene via lifelight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
