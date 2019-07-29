CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have found the father of the 4-year-old girl found Monday morning at a Clarksville intersection.
Police said the 4-year-old's dad had been found after the incident was posted on the news and on social media.
Police are seeking to identify a 4-year-old girl who was found at the intersection of Evans Road and Purple Heart around 9 a.m. Monday.
Clarksville police said the child was found clean, appeared well taken care of and had no visible sign of injury.
The child is being reunited with her family.
The child said her name is Alana, her dad was named Chris and her mom was named Shay. She also mentioned a person in her life named Abby and something about a dog.
If you have information about the girl, contact Clarksville Police Sgt. Tina Slaven at 931-320-0720.
