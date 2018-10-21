ST. JOSEPH, Tenn. (WAFF/WSMV) - Police say a 10-year-old girl has died from her injuries after allegedly being shot in the head by her twin on Sunday.
The incident happened inside a car parked at the Dollar General in St. Joseph, Tenn., which is near the Alabama state line.
The 10-year-old girl was shot while she and her brother were waiting in the car while their parent was shopping inside the store, an official source told News4 affiliate WAFF.
The sibling reportedly found a gun under the seat of the car and shot the girl in the head, according to police.
The girl was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
It is unclear at this time if the siblings' parent will face any charges.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
