ST. JOSEPH, Tenn. (WAFF/WSMV) -- Police are investigating after an 10-year-old girl was reportedly shot in the head by accident on Sunday in Lawrence County.
The incident happened inside a car parked at the Dollar General in St. Joseph, Tenn., which is near the Alabama state line.
The 10-year-old girl was shot while she and a sibling were waiting in the car for a parent shopping inside the store, an official source told News4 affiliate WAFF.
The sibling, who is reportedly the girl's twin brother, found a gun under the seat of the car and shot the girl in the head.
The girl was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment. The girl is in extremely critical condition, according to WSMV's news partner TN River Valley News.
It is unclear at this time if the parent will be charged.
The incident is currently under investigation by the St. Joseph Police Dept.
