ST. JOSEPH, Tenn. (WAFF/WSMV) -- Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence County on Saturday.
The incident happened in the parking lot of Dollar General in St. Joseph, Tenn., near the Alabama state line.
Official sources told News4 affiliate WAFF that the girl was inside a vehicle while her father was shopping when another child found a gun under the seat and shot the her in the head.
The girl was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.
