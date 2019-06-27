TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - A 17-year-old drowned at Cerulean Rock Quarry in Trigg County, according to the coroner's office.
Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said Zachary Isiah Cheatham, 17, died at the quarry on Cobb Road just before noon on Thursday.
His body was found after several hours of searching by emergency crews, according to WKDZ Radio.
Cheatham, who's from Christian County, had been diving off the edge of the quarry into water below, investigators said.
While the incident appears to be accidental, the investigation by the Trigg County Coroner and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials remains ongoing.
