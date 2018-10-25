MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mt. Juliet teenager was killed in a crash in Wilson County early Thursday morning.
The wreck happened in the 5600 block of Central Pike just after 2:20 a.m.
Josha Daniel, 18, was driving westbound in his 2003 Ford FZT when he went off the road and hit two trees. The vehicle then rotated sideways and hit another tree.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Daniel was wearing his seat belt.
It's not clear at this time what caused Daniel to go off the road.
