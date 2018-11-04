NASHVILLE (WASMV) - A man has died from his injuries after being shot Saturday night in East Nashville.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to a "shots fired" call on the 600 block of Dew Street around 7 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Quincy L. Brown lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.
Witnesses told police that just before the shooting, Brown had engaged in an argument near South 6th Street and Sylvan Street before leaving the area with a friend.
A little while later, two male black suspects approached them and started shooting, hitting Brown. His friend ran away from the gunmen and was not injured.
Detectives recovered a handgun in the area they believe was used in the shooting.
Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Persons can provide information to Crime Stoppers anonymously and qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.