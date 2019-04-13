A missing 29-year old-man named Dace Martinez was found deceased near Hermitage.
Dace's father, Kent Martinez, moved to Tennessee in 2011. Dace joined him last year.
While Dace is now gone, Kent still has hope because of his faith, and he knows this all happened for a reason.
For Kent Martinez, words don’t come easily.
“I can’t even describe the pain of a parent losing a child," Kent Martinez says.
He describes his son, Dace, as being loving, compassionate and full of promise. He was about to start a new job and a new journey.
“Everything just went dark that day I mean, nothing," Martinez tells me.
That day was August 25th, 2018.
Kent went to his brother-in-laws funeral in Arizona. That was also the last time he spoke to his son, Dace Martinez.
“What happened? No notes, no nothing," Martinez recalls.
Police found Dace deceased in hermitage last week. His cause of death is still unknown.
“We are given trials in life by our Father in heaven. These are what tempers the steel of a human being. These are what makes us who we are. It’s up to us to deal with these trials. They either make you or break you," Martinez says.
So many questions left unanswered, but Kent has come to terms with that.
“Answers will come in the eternities if I don’t get them here," Martinez says.
Metro Nashville Police say they found no signs of foul play where his remains were found. They are still investigating his death.
