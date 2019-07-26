NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives from the North Precinct are working to identify the suspected gunman who shot and critically injured a 19-year-old at Cumberland View Apartments on 25th Avenue North Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to the scene at about 4:30 p.m.
Detectives said the victim and suspected shooter were standing together several minutes prior to the shooting.
Surveillance photos show the suspected gunman running from the scene.
If you have any information about the man shown in the photos, give Metro Police a call at 615-742-7463.
