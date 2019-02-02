NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenager is fighting for his life after he was shot on Friday night.
According to officials with the Davidson Co. Police Dept., the 16-year-old male juvenile showed up at Centennial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Due to his condition, the teen was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is now being treated for life-threatening injuries.
According to police, no suspects are known at this time.
Also, information about the incident is limited due to the age of the victim.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.