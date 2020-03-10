Devonta Hall mug

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday, 12-year-old Javarrion Fizer was riding his bike on Richmond Hills Drive in Madison.

Police say that according to evidence collected at the scene, Javarrion was hit by a silver vehicle that drove off from the scene. Javarrion was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

An hour after the crash, a silver Chevrolet Impala with a broken windshield and damage to the passenger side was dropped off at repair shop on Straightway Avenue in East Nashville. Police were able to find the car thanks to a citizen's tip.

Police have identified 24-year-old Devonta Hall as the man who dropped the Impala off for repair. If anyone knows of Hall's whereabouts, they are asked to call police.

