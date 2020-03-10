NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday, 12-year-old Javarrion Fizer was riding his bike on Richmond Hills Drive in Madison.
Police say that according to evidence collected at the scene, Javarrion was hit by a silver vehicle that drove off from the scene. Javarrion was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
An hour after the crash, a silver Chevrolet Impala with a broken windshield and damage to the passenger side was dropped off at repair shop on Straightway Avenue in East Nashville. Police were able to find the car thanks to a citizen's tip.
Police have identified 24-year-old Devonta Hall as the man who dropped the Impala off for repair. If anyone knows of Hall's whereabouts, they are asked to call police.
News4 spoke with Javarrion's mother about the incident. See the interview on News4 Tonight at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.