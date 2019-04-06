CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators cited a 12-year-old Clarksville kid for calling in a false bomb threat of Magic Wheels on the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Blvd. on Friday night.
According to Clarksville Police, the business received a bomb threat saying there was an explosive material inside the business. Management immediately evacuated the building and notified emergency responders.
The business and law enforcement officers searched the business and found no signs of an explosive or detonation device and the business reopened.
A further investigation traced the call back to three children between the ages of 11 and 15 years old who had been making prank calls to local businesses using one of the kid's phones.
The 12-year-old was cited with filing a false report and was turned over to a family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.