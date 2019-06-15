7-year-old child dies in dirt biking accident

COFFEE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 7-year-old child died in a dirt biking accident in the Hillsboro community Saturday afternoon, according to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office.
Coffee County Chief Deputy Frank Watkins said the child and a father were riding a small dirt bike in their yard when the father hit a strand of barbed wire stretched between two trees.
When the dad saw the child was injured, he attempted first aid and rushed to Unity Medical Center.
While en route to the hospital, the father called 911 and told emergency dispatchers about the situation.
Watkins said the child was announced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing but appears to be a tragic accident, police said.
