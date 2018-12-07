NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested a 17-year-old for allegedly violently attacking a woman at an apartment complex in south Nashville.
The teen is accused of pulling a knife on the victim just after she arrived in the elevator breezeway of her apartment complex on Walden Village Lane just after midnight Wednesday.
The 24-year-old victim said the teen threatened to kill her if she did not give him her purse and phone.
The teen allegedly removed part of the woman's clothing during the attack.
Police said the teen drove off in a car that was stolen from a downtown hotel last week.
The suspect was arrested Thursday near the Cayce public housing development in connection with the theft of a delivery van. Police said he had the victim's belongings with him, along with a knife matching the description from the attack.
He is being held at the juvenile detention center and is charged with aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated rape.
Police said the teen remains under investigation for other recent crimes and that additional charges are expected.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540.
