LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A 15-year-old is now charged with criminal homicide in adult court in connection with a shooting last year.
Police said there was an altercation which led to the shooting, but they are not releasing a motive at this time. The victim was a student a Mt. Juliet High School.
Ethan Kain Vanderpool was arrested shortly after the shooting in November 2018.
Vanderpool appeared in court Tuesday.
Investigators said Vanderpool and the victim, 16-year-old JayShawn Taylor, knew each other.
