LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A 15-year-old is now charged with criminal homicide in adult court in connection with a shooting last year.

Ethan Kain Vanderpool was arrested shortly after the shooting in November 2018.

Vanderpool appeared in court Tuesday.

Investigators said Vanderpool and the victim, 16-year-old JayShawn Taylor, knew each other.

