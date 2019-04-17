NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 15-year-old freshman at Pearl Cohn High School was charged after being caught carrying a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol onto campus loaded with two rounds.
School officials notified Metro Police tht=at the teen was reported to be in possession of a weapon. An administrator asked the student to leave class and go into the hallway where they searched them and located the gun.
The student told officials that he bought the gun on the street for $110 and was booked into the juvenile detention center.
