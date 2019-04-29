CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) - A four-year-old boy was killed in a car crash Saturday night in Benton County.
The crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol shows that the crash occurred around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 191 and Shiloh Church Road.
Four other people were injured in the wreck, including a five-year-old boy.
The four-year-old who was killed was a passenger in a Ford Explorer SUV. According to THP, the driver of the Explorer did not stop at the intersection of Hwy 191 and Shiloh Church Road, and entered into the path of the other vehicle.
The driver has been identified as 52-year-old James Greer from Big Sandy, Tennessee.
