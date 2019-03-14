HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Hopkinsville overnight.
According to the Hopkinsville Police Department, the 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot in the 900 block of Younglove Street.
Witnesses told police that the shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries.
