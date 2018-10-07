BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead in Brentwood on Sunday morning.
According to officials with the Brentwood Police Dept., the 16-year-old boy was found in a field behind a residence on the 9000 block of Old Smyrna Road.
The incident was reported to police just after 7 a.m.
Due to the age of the victim, the teen's identity has not been released.
Police said there is an open investigation into the teen's death, but no criminal charges have been filed in relation to the incident.
