NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Women's Bowling team is one of the best in the country. Two National Championships and a runner up trophy last year prove that point.
However, they're not the only champs in town.
The other one is 92 years old.
Rosemary Strawn had a desire to hang out with some teenagers who share a common interest. So, she spent the day with the Vanderbilt Women's bowling team, a team full of fierce, intense competitors.
Strawn admires the bowlers' gorgeous form. She is actually a former dancer and knows a thing or two about gorgeous. Twenty-five years ago at age 67, Strawn's 90-year-old mother gave her some advice.
"My mother said you need exercise, because you can't dance anymore," Strawn said. "So she said try something to do, so I said 'okay I guess I'll try bowling.'"
It took her a while to master the form, but practice makes perfect. Strawn is a a Modest world champion, winner of the International Senior Olympics, beating 14 other countries.
"I like to win, everybody does," she said.
After all, competition has no expiration date.
