Grace was so sad - they had to cancel her 11th birthday party in the spirit of social distancing. Her mom made some calls, and created smiles for her daughter's special day!

COLLEGE GROVE, TN (WSMV) -- There's nothing easy about social distancing for us all, and that includes having to miss out on life events, and even birthdays.

11-year-old Grace Hanna was so sad - her birthday party had to be cancelled, they had to call off all of her friends that were going to visit, and so her mom started contacting friends and neighbors.

Next thing Grace knew - there was a line of honkers slowly driving by their home, blowing the horns on their cars and trucks and golf carts, and the end result is visible. 

 

