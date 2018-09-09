A 15-year-old is in custody after stealing a woman's car in Hermitage and crashing it in Mount Juliet on Sunday night.
Officials with the Mount Juliet Police Department said the car was stolen around 8:15 p.m. when the owner left it running and unlocked outside a laundromat near Lebanon Pike and Central Pike.
Police were able to track the 2014 Ford Fusion's location with GPS and confront the suspects at the Mapco on South Mount Juliet Road.
The driver hit a curb at the gas station and two suspects ran from the vehicle when officers attempted to stop them.
A 15-year-old male from Hermitage was taken into custody and transported to Wilson County Youth Services for processing.
The other suspect got away. He is described as a black male in his teens wearing a black shirt and plaid cargo shorts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.