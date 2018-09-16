A juvenile is in custody and facing a list of charges after carjacking someone early Sunday morning and crashing that car downtown, killing an innocent passerby.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept. said the 17-year-old boy stole a 2012 Kia from a victim on Peach Creek Crescent off Stewarts Ferry Pike just after midnight.
A witness to the carjacking pursued the Kia at a high rate of speed on I-40 and called the police. A Central Precint officer located the Kia a short time later and initiated a pursuit that officials said lasted less than a minute.
At the corner of 1st Avenue North and Gay Street, the teenager attempted to turn left, but struck the curb and spun out, traveling across Gay Street and up on the sidewalk.
The Kia struck a pedestrian, identified at Corey J. Taylor, 24, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, who died at the scene.
The 17-year-old fled from the car with a gun in hand, jumping down a steep embankment leading to the Cumberland River.
Officers searched the riverbank by boat and eventually took the teen into custody around 5:35 a.m.
The teenager was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Officials said once he is released he will be charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness as well as a number of charges relating to the initial carjacking.
