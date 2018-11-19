HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities say a 17-year-old was arrested yesterday after running from police.
Police say they pulled over a car on Anderson Lane near East Main Street Sunday evening at 6 p.m.
According to police, the car initially stopped, but the sped off, hitting two other vehicles on East Main Street.
The driver then ditched the car and ran from police on foot, carrying a gun.
Police then caught and arrested him.
The suspect has been charged of the following by the Sumner County Juvenile Court: aggravated assault on a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, evading by motor vehicle, resisting stop, halt, frisk, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and speeding.
The court date for this case has not yet been set.
