CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were injured, including a 5-year-old standing with a woman at a bus stop, in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a 53-year-old woman was making a right turn out of a private driveway in a Chevy Impala to go north on Providence Boulevard and pulled out in front of a car driving by an 18-year-old woman who was traveling north.
The cars collided and the Impala went off the roadway and onto the sidewalk striking the 5-year-old girl standing with a woman at a bus stop near Peachers Mill Road.
The 5-year-old was taken to a Nashville hospital with a leg injury. She is in stable condition.
The 18-year-old was taken to Tennova Medical Center after the airbag deployed in her car. She is also in stable condition.
The 53-year-old woman was cited for failure to yield.
