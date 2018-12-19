MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested two teens on Monday evening for stealing a car near Madison, authorities say.
Police say a 15-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were in a Honda CRV that was stolen on Friday.
Police report seeing the Honda on Charlotte Pike and 40th Avenue where they tried to get the driver to pull over.
Authorities say a car chase ensued, but the Honda was eventually stopped on State Route 45 after the driver attempted a U-turn and hit another car.
The police arrested the 15-year-old driver and the 13-year-old passenger.
According to police, both teens had been arrested on December 5 for carjacking.
