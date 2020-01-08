NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The days of spending decades in one company is becoming more rare by the day. One Middle Tennessee man tipped his hat goodbye today to his workplace of 30 years.
Thirty years.
When York Gerlock was 31-years-old, he joined Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee here in Nashville, for a program that taught culinary skills to people with disabilities. Later he transitioned to processing donations at the downtown Nashville warehouse – a job York loved.
He became a founding member of “The A Team” – a large group of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities who work together at Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee.
York has Down Syndrome, and proudly worked hard for years downtown. A few years ago, he transferred to work with the A-Team at their Rivergate store in Madison.
His health has caught up with him lately, slowing him down. This eventually led to his decision to retire.
The Tennessee titans fan had a send-off today at the Rivergate store, first pizza with his A-Team, and then co-workers, community members, and company officials joined for cake.
Matthew Bourlakas, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee addressed the group in York’s send-off: “We are here to celebrate an accomplishment that I would argue very few of us in this room will achieve — to work for one company for 30 years. A team member like York is the epitome of our vision, which is that everyone should have the opportunity to reach their full potential through the power of work.”
York’s mother, Elizabeth Gerlock, was also on hand for the celebration. She recalled how York recently fell and broke his leg and could not work for three months. On the day of his return to Goodwill, all his co-workers gathered around his work station and cheered.
“I could just see how much it meant to him — that job that he had done for so long,” she said. "I really appreciate Goodwill and the fact that he's had meaningful work, and that he's had people that cared about him.”
We here at News4 WSMV want to wish York all the best in his well-earned retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.