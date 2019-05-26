ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -- Police say despite hearing gunshots after midnight Saturday, it was not reported, and a 78-year-old man was found dead hours later.
South Precinct detectives were called to a home on Sterry Court in Antioch just before 9:00am Sunday, after 78-year-old Larry Claybaker was found lying dead beside his car.
After questioning neighbors, police discovered that gunfire was heard sometime between midnight and 1:00am Sunday morning. They were told a small blue hatchback, possibly a Toyota, was seen driving away.
It is suspected the shooting stemmed from a robbery attempt.
Should anyone have any information they can provide detectives, you are asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All tips provided to Crime Stoppers can be provided anonymously, and should those tips lead to an arrest, tipsters can receive a cash reward for that information.
