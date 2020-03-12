XFL

CARSON, CA - MARCH 08: Goal post with XFL logo seen at Dignity Health Sports Park before the XFL game between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Tampa Bay Vipers on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

(WSMV) - The XFL has announced it has canceled its regular season amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

All players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season.

The full statement from the league reads:

"Currently, the XFL will not be playing regular season games. However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit towards future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."

 

