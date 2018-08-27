Like his Navy days during World War II, James Wren had his head on a swivel on Monday looking toward the sky, looking for that B-17.
As the plane got closer, he could see why it was known as the Flying Fortress.
“She looks more like a tank,” said Wren. “Ain’t that something.”
The plane’s mission these days is purely commemorative, a flying museum for anyone willing to pay $450, $10 to stay on the ground and tour it.
Wren was happy just seeing it again.
“You can see that’s a workhorse,” he said. “That thing was something else.”
Wren hadn’t seen one in 74 years and understand now why they said it helped win the war.
“I can see why they done what they done,” he said. “They had a piece of equipment.”
Bombs and bombshells.
“That’s a piece of history,” said Wren. “Yeah it is, they keep telling me I am too.”
The B-17 will be at the Signature Flight Support through Thursday. Tours run from 10 a.m. until around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Flights are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Click for information.
