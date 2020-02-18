NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Wu-Tang Clan announced Tuesday that they will be returning to the "Mother Church of Country Music" for a concert on May 3.
The group, originally from Staten Island, was the first hip-hop group to headline a concert at the Ryman Auditorium when they sold out the venue in June 2019.
Wu-Tang's most recent album, The Saga Continues, was released in October 2017. It was the group's eighth album.
The Ryman released a statement Tuesday:
Twenty-five years ago, the Wu-Tang Clan changed hip-hop music forever. Bursting onto the music scene with the release of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the group quickly became recognized for its innovative beats and clever lyrics, as well as the diverse personalities and talents that make up its nine member hip-hop group. The Wu Tang Clan has released seven gold and platinum studio albums with worldwide sales of more than 40 million albums. With the release of their debut album in 1993 songs like “C.R.E.A.M and “Protect Ya Neck” introduced hip-hop pioneer, The RZA, as a groundbreaking hip hop craftsman. With lyrics that combine the reality of 1990s New York and the world of martial arts, the Wu-Tang Clan has created a unique mythology that captures the hearts of fans worldwide.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. Prices for tickets run between $75 and $350. You can buy them here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.