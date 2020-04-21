NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of our own at WSMV was featured in the newest edition of People Magazine.
WSMV multimedia journalist Forrest Sanders was featured in the People's Voices section talking about people covering COVID-19 who were facing unique challenges.
Sanders won an Emmy for his coverage of the deadly tornadoes that killed 24 in Tennessee.
"If it’s in your DNA to go out and tell stories, you know you just can’t hang it up for a while just because times are tough. This is a period of time that we have to do what we do. It is so vital that we document this period of time," Sanders told People.
Sanders talked about how since COVID-19 hit the country, he has not been in the station for more than a month.
"You’re always aware there’s a risk out there, but we’re taking a lot of precautions," Sanders told People.
To read the full article, click here.
