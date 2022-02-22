NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The District Attorney's office hopes to have an investigation completed within the month as to why Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the former state vaccine expert, was sent a muzzle to her state office.

The DA's office gave no further information about what they uncovered into the case that gained international attention, with Fiscus claiming the muzzle was sent for political reasons to silence her.

The muzzle was sent to Fiscus amid a debate over vaccine policy that resulted in her termination.

Despite a Homeland Security report that found her Amazon account was responsible for sending the muzzle, Fiscus has long maintained that she did not purchase the muzzle.

A News4 Investigation then confirmed that a second Amazon account, created without her permission, ultimately sent the muzzle.

Metro police investigated the case and then turned their findings to the district attorney's office.

News4 Investigates then found another person who had a second Amazon created in their name without their permission.

News4 Investigates found two additional cases of people having these "clone" Amazon accounts created in their names using their credit cards.

One of them is someone News4 viewers know very well.

Brittany Weiner, an anchor on News4 Today, received a pair of purple fuzzy slippers at her home.

An amazon account in her name, using her credit card, sent her the slippers.

But Weiner didn't authorize the creation of the account or the purchase of the slippers.

"(Amazon) said, there's another account in your name," Weiner said. "That's the most violating and unsettling part of that is that someone has your home address, your credit card number, your name."

Chris Miller, a Clarksville, TN native who now lives in Charleston, South Carolina, said he, too, found out another Amazon account was created in his name.

Miller discovered the "clone" account when $400 headphones were shipped to him through Amazon, charging his credit card.

Miller disputed the charges, saying he did not create the second account.

But because the second clone account used all his private information, neither his bank, not Amazon will refund him.

"It's a very grand scheme - and I think it highlights a flaw in whatever amazon security system that they have," Miller said.

Our repeated requests for an interview with Amazon were once again denied.

When News4 Investigates asked an Amazon spokesman how or why these "clone" accounts are being created, he responded in an email reading in part, "No two cases are the same, so it wouldn't behoove your viewers for us to generalize, though we do appreciate the interview offer. We want to encourage customers to review their account information and bank statements."

Miller produced documents, sent by Amazon to his bank, that may, at last, explain why impersonators are doing this.

The Amazon documents state that a customer requested a refund for the headphones and received $391 in an Amazon gift card.

However, Miller said he did not request that refund and that whoever was impersonating him did receive the refund.

While he didn't get the refund, Miller said he was stuck with the headphones and the cost.

Miller also said he does not understand why Amazon would issue a refund without returning the product.

Weiner reviewed her account and found several unauthorized purchases made through this "clone" account.

After News4 Investigates started asking questions to Amazon about Weiner's case, her credit card decided to reimburse her.

We are now asking the same questions to Amazon about Miller's case and will keep our readers and viewers updated on what we find.