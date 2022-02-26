Emmy awards
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 won four Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards at Saturday night’s ceremony.

The following categories are the awards received by News4:

- Investigate – Single Report

      - Finley Brothers Investigate: The Untold Truth

- Investigative – Multiple Reports

      - They Would Not Be Silenced

- Business/Consumer

      - Finley Brothers Investigate: The Book of Dave

- Weathercast

      - Weather 4 All Seasons

