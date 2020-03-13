Craig Morgan - AP photo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- WSM and the Grand Ole Opry is still on, though following a different format for a short period. Since 1925, the program has sometimes had to make difficult decisions regarding how to alter the show's format and schedule.

Starting Saturday night WSM will produce the full program of the Grand Ole Opry, without a live audience. Fans can still listen to the Saturday night broadcasts on 650 AM WSM in Nashville, and at wsmonline.com.

WSM and the Opry's first priority has always been the safety of our employees, guests and artists who have been key in keeping the show that made country music famous on the air every week for over 94 years, and we look forward to keeping that tradition alive.

