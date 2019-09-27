WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 65 southbound near Thompson's Station and Interstate 840 is shut down due to a reported wrong-way high-speed crash.
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
According to TDOT SmartWay, the scene happened around mile marker 57 at 9 a.m. and is expected to be clear by 3 p.m. Northbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the crash was caused by a car driving the wrong way going at a high-rate of speed on the interstate.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
