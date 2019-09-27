WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 65 southbound near Thompson's Station and Interstate 840 was shut for hours Friday down due to a reported wrong-way high-speed crash.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the scene happened around mile marker 57 at 9 a.m. and was expected to be clear by 3 p.m., and TN DOT and Highway Patrol were able to fully reopen the interstate at 2:30 p.m. Northbound traffic was affected with rubbernecking delays.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the crash was caused by a car driving the wrong way going at a high-rate of speed on the interstate.

The driver sped past a Williamson County Warrant Officer, and the car struck a semi tractor head-on a few moments later.

The crash caused the semi hauling a flat-bed trailer to leave the roadway, and the car ended up in the center median between the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate.