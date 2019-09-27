WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 65 southbound near Thompson's Station and Interstate 840 was shut for hours Friday down due to a reported wrong-way high-speed crash.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the scene happened around mile marker 57 at 9 a.m. and was expected to be clear by 3 p.m., and TN DOT and Highway Patrol were able to fully reopen the interstate at 2:30 p.m. Northbound traffic was affected with rubbernecking delays.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the crash was caused by a car driving the wrong way going at a high-rate of speed on the interstate.

The driver sped past a Williamson County Warrant Officer, and the car struck a semi tractor head-on a few moments later. 

The crash caused the semi hauling a flat-bed trailer to leave the roadway, and the car ended up in the center median between the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate. 

Live TDOT SmartWay Map

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.