One person was killed in a crash on I-65 South at Rosa Parks Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to police.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The driver of a vehicle going the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Rosa Parks Boulevard was killed after colliding with a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning.

Police said the driver, a 30-year-old from Nashville, was in a 2016 Kia Soul when she crashed into a southbound semi driven by Latoya Blair, 38, of Clarksville, at 2:30 a.m.

The driver of the Kia died at the scene. She has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.  Blair was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

Toxicology testing will be conducted on the driver of the Kia to determine where impairment was a factor in the crash.

