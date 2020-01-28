NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a wrong-way crash on I-24 West near Exit 53 to I-440 shut down lanes when a car collided with a tractor-trailer.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident occurred just before 3 a.m. As of 4:30 a.m., only the left lanes were blocked westbound. The scene has since cleared as of 5 a.m.
Metro Police tells News4 that there were no serious injuries in the crash. Investigators say the driver of the car had minor injuries and appeared to be intoxicated. The driver has been charged with DUI.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
