Wrong-way driver collides with SUV on I-40

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A driver headed in the wrong direction down Interstate 40 is in the hospital with serious injuries after colliding with another vehicle.
A News4 video journalist spotted the driver headed the wrong way down I-40 West near Exit 204B to White Bridge Pike early Tuesday morning.
Our videographer dialed 911 and a short time later the driver crashed into an SUV carrying two people near the Jefferson Street exit.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the passenger was not injured. Both are expected to be OK.
The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing story.
