NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 westbound at mile marker 218 is closed while Metro Police investigate a rollover crash.
The wreck was reported at 4:44 p.m., according to emergency crews.
Westbound lanes are closed, while eastbound lanes are restricted with the shoulder closed.
Metro Police said a woman driving the wrong way on the eastbound side on the shoulder when she collided with a couple of other vehicles.
There are injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The crash is expected to be cleared by 7:00 p.m.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this breaking story.
