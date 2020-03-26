NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Songwriter Troy Castellano joined together with another writer on "This Too Shall Pass", written following the March 3rd tornado outbreak that tore across Middle Tennessee.
He contacted News4 today to share his song, especially in light of the uncertainty in the world now surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The spirit of his message is even more apropos now: This Too Shall Pass.
Hear Troy sing with Jacob Hackworth:
