NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gill Wright was named the interim Chief Medical Director after a vote by the Metropolitan Board of Health on Friday afternoon.

The announcement of Wright comes after the resignation of Michael Caldwell at Thursday night’s meeting.

Tina Lester will also serve as Interim Administrative Director for Metropolitan Board of Health.

Wright currently leads the Health Department’s pandemic response. He is also the Civil Service Medical Examiner of Metro’s Occupational Health Clinic.

“I am grateful that Mrs. Lester and Dr. Wright have agreed to lead the department on an interim basis” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, Board Chair. “Both have the confidence of the staff and the Board to move the department forward in an incredibly challenging time for public health.”

Caldwell resigned because he is at the center of a Human Resources investigation. It includes allegations of wanting to fire a pregnant employee and reports of combative, heated arguments with colleagues.

In June, councilmembers of the Health, Hospital, and Social Services Committee wrote a letter expressing their concern over a lack of transparency, communication, and responsiveness from Dr. Caldwell.