Multiple crashes have been reported on I-40 West east of Lebanon this morning.

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working several crashes involving tractor-trailers on I-40 West east of Lebanon.

Wilson County wreck - 2/16/21

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working at least five accidents involving commercial vehicles on I-40 West between the Linwood Drive and Highway 70 exits east of Lebanon.

The THP said its working five crashes between mile markers 240 and 243 east of Highway 70 in Lebanon.

Troopers said most of the crashes could have been avoided by adjusting speeds for the conditions. The interstate in that area is extremely slick covered by ice and snow.

