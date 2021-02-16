LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working several crashes involving tractor-trailers on I-40 West east of Lebanon.

The THP said its working five crashes between mile markers 240 and 243 east of Highway 70 in Lebanon.

Troopers said most of the crashes could have been avoided by adjusting speeds for the conditions. The interstate in that area is extremely slick covered by ice and snow.