CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police are working to clear a wreck Tuesday that left minor injuries for drivers.
CPD said that the accident occurred on 101st Airborne Division Parkway WB near Pea Ridge Rd at 5:51 p.m.
Officials asked the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes as the wreck has caused significant traffic congestion.
Officials are continuing to investigate the crash and assess injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story with the latest information as we receive it.
